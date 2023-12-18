The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) will play the Tarleton State Texans (6-2) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Game Information

Tarleton State Players to Watch

Jakorie Smith: 16.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kiandre Gaddy: 13.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

13.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Lue Williams: 12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Emmanuel Innocenti: 6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Devon Barnes: 8.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

Tarleton State vs. Jacksonville State Stat Comparison

Tarleton State Rank Tarleton State AVG Jacksonville State AVG Jacksonville State Rank 274th 69.8 Points Scored 69.4 281st 66th 65.4 Points Allowed 62.2 25th 206th 32.6 Rebounds 33.1 180th 43rd 11.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 63rd 336th 5 3pt Made 5.7 310th 324th 10.6 Assists 11.4 292nd 264th 13 Turnovers 12.7 242nd

