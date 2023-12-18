The Florida International Panthers (6-4) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score only 4.2 more points per game (68) than the Panthers give up (63.8).

When it scores more than 63.8 points, Texas State is 6-0.

Florida International is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 68 points.

The 71.3 points per game the Panthers put up are 16.2 more points than the Bobcats give up (55.1).

When Florida International puts up more than 55.1 points, it is 5-3.

Texas State is 6-3 when giving up fewer than 71.3 points.

This year the Panthers are shooting 40.4% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Bobcats concede.

The Bobcats make 41% of their shots from the field, 2% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas State Leaders

Tiffany Tullis: 8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG%

8.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 45.5 FG% Jaylin Foster: 7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

7.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Ja'Niah Henson: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.2 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Timia Jefferson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Gara Beth Self: 6.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

Texas State Schedule