The Tulsa Golden Hurricane versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders is one of two games on the Tuesday college basketball slate that includes an AAC team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UTSA Roadrunners at Seattle U Redhawks 3:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders 10:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 19 -

Follow AAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today