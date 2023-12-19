Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bee County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Bee County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bee County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Refugio High School at Skidmore-Tynan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Skidmore, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.