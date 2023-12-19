There is high school basketball competition in Clay County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clay County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Midway High School - Henrietta

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Henrietta, TX

Henrietta, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Petrolia High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 19

7:15 PM CT on December 19 Location: Petrolia, TX

Petrolia, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie Valley High School at Bellevue High School