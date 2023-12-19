Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Crosby County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Crosby County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Crosby County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crosbyton High School at Lorenzo High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Lorenzo, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
