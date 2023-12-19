Devin Vassell and his San Antonio Spurs teammates hit the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 146-110 loss to the Pelicans, Vassell tallied 13 points.

In this article, we break down Vassell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 18.3 19.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 3.3 Assists 3.5 2.9 2.8 PRA -- 24.7 25.2 PR -- 21.8 22.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.9



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Bucks

Vassell has taken 14.0 shots per game this season and made 6.6 per game, which account for 12.2% and 12.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 7.2 threes per game, or 15.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 105.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 119.2 points per contest, which is 23rd-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks are 17th in the league, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Bucks allow 26.6 assists per game, 17th-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bucks are 13th in the league, conceding 12.3 makes per contest.

Devin Vassell vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 30 16 4 4 3 1 2 11/11/2022 31 22 5 0 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.