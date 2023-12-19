If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Ellis County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palmer High School at Kemp High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Kemp, TX

Kemp, TX Conference: 3A - District 18

3A - District 18 How to Stream: Watch Here

Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakwood High School at Avalon High School