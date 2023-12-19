Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Ellis County, Texas, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Ellis County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Palmer High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Kemp, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 18
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waxahachie High School at Cedar Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Cedar Hill, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Avalon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
