Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Fannin County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coram Deo Academy at Dodd City High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dodd City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.