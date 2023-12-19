Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Garza County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Garza County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!
Garza County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Borden County High School at Southland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Southland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
