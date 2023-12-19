If you reside in Hockley County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hockley County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Anton High School at Dawson ISD

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19

7:30 PM CT on December 19 Location: Dawson, TX

Dawson, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lockney High School at Smyer High School