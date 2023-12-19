Tuesday's contest that pits the SMU Mustangs (7-4) against the Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) at Moody Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-62 in favor of SMU, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston Christian vs. SMU Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Moody Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 83, Houston Christian 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. SMU

Computer Predicted Spread: SMU (-21.8)

SMU (-21.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.8

SMU is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Houston Christian's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Mustangs have hit the over in two games, while Huskies games have gone over four times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian Performance Insights

The Huskies have a -86 scoring differential, falling short by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 73.4 points per game, 225th in college basketball, and are giving up 83.0 per outing to rank 357th in college basketball.

Houston Christian records 42.0 rebounds per game (28th in college basketball) while conceding 38.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.1 boards per game.

Houston Christian knocks down 4.0 three-pointers per game (357th in college basketball) while shooting 25.7% from deep (356th in college basketball). It is making 4.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 32.3%.

Houston Christian loses the turnover battle by 4.9 per game, committing 16.1 (361st in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.2.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.