Houston Christian vs. SMU December 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Houston Christian Huskies (0-6) meet the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Moody Coliseum. This matchup will begin at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Houston Christian vs. SMU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Christian Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Christian Players to Watch
- Zhuric Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chuck Harris: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Samuell Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tyreek Smith: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Keon Ambrose-Hylton: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SMU Players to Watch
- Phelps: 15.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Harris: 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Williamson: 8.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Smith: 7.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Ambrose-Hylton: 9.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston Christian vs. SMU Stat Comparison
|SMU Rank
|SMU AVG
|Houston Christian AVG
|Houston Christian Rank
|189th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|68.2
|300th
|21st
|62
|Points Allowed
|90
|362nd
|116th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|32.3
|225th
|63rd
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|244th
|211th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|3
|363rd
|62nd
|15.8
|Assists
|10.5
|331st
|163rd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|16.7
|362nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.