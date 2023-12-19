Jeremy Sochan and the San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game, a 146-110 loss against the Pelicans, Sochan tallied five points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Sochan's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jeremy Sochan Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.4 9.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 4.9 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.4 PRA -- 19.7 17.8 PR -- 15.7 14.4 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Jeremy Sochan Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Sochan has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 9.8% of his team's total makes.

Sochan is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Sochan's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, conceding 119.2 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks are 17th in the NBA, giving up 43.8 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.6 per game, 17th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks have allowed 12.3 makes per game, 13th in the NBA.

Jeremy Sochan vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 23 13 6 3 0 0 1 11/11/2022 30 10 7 2 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.