If you reside in Kaufman County, Texas and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Palmer High School at Kemp High School