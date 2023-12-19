Keldon Johnson and his San Antonio Spurs teammates match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 146-110 loss against the Pelicans, Johnson put up 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Now let's break down Johnson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Keldon Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 17.0 17.6 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 6.5 Assists 3.5 4.2 3.9 PRA -- 27.5 28 PR -- 23.3 24.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.0



Keldon Johnson Insights vs. the Bucks

Johnson is responsible for attempting 14.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.5 per game.

Johnson is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 105 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5.

On defense, the Bucks have given up 119.2 points per game, which is 23rd-best in the league.

On the boards, the Bucks are ranked 17th in the league, conceding 43.8 rebounds per game.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.6 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are 13th in the league, giving up 12.3 makes per game.

Keldon Johnson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 32 29 2 2 5 0 1

