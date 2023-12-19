At Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, December 19, Keldon Johnson's San Antonio Spurs (4-21) and the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) meet, beginning at 8:00 PM ET.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Arena: Fiserv Forum

Keldon Johnson vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Fantasy Comparison

Stat Keldon Johnson Giannis Antetokounmpo Total Fantasy Pts 765.7 1278.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.9 53.3 Fantasy Rank 4 51

Keldon Johnson vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Insights

Keldon Johnson & the Spurs

Johnson provides the Spurs 17 points, 6.3 boards and 4.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

The Spurs are being outscored by 11.6 points per game, with a -289 scoring differential overall. They put up 110.6 points per game (26th in NBA), and give up 122.2 per contest (27th in league).

San Antonio is 21st in the NBA at 43.1 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 46.2 its opponents average.

The Spurs connect on 13 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc (25th in NBA). They are making 1.3 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.3 per game at 39.2%.

San Antonio has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 15.6 per game (28th in NBA) while forcing 13.2 (18th in league).

Giannis Antetokounmpo & the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo averages 31.2 points, 11 boards and 5.1 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Bucks outscore opponents by 5.2 points per game (scoring 124.4 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 119.2 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +134 scoring differential overall.

The 44 rebounds per game Milwaukee averages rank 16th in the NBA. Its opponents grab 43.8 per outing.

The Bucks hit 14.2 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league), 1.9 more than their opponents (12.3). They are shooting 38.3% from deep (third-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.5%.

Milwaukee has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.4 per game (16th in NBA action) while forcing 12 (25th in the league).

Keldon Johnson vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo Advanced Stats

Stat Keldon Johnson Giannis Antetokounmpo Plus/Minus Per Game -7.6 6.3 Usage Percentage 21% 34.2% True Shooting Pct 57.1% 65.1% Total Rebound Pct 10.3% 17.7% Assist Pct 19.1% 25.1%

