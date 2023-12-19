Malaki Branham's San Antonio Spurs match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 146-110 loss to the Pelicans (his most recent action) Branham produced 11 points.

Below we will dive into Branham's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malaki Branham Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.8 9.8 Rebounds 3.5 1.7 2.4 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.6 PRA -- 12.9 14.8 PR -- 10.5 12.2 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Malaki Branham Insights vs. the Bucks

Branham has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 9.0% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 7.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Spurs rank 18th in possessions per game with 105.5. His opponents, the Bucks, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 105 possessions per contest.

The Bucks are the 23rd-best defensive team in the league, allowing 119.2 points per game.

The Bucks are the 17th-ranked team in the league, allowing 43.8 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have conceded 26.6 per contest, 17th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are 13th in the league, allowing 12.3 makes per game.

Malaki Branham vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/22/2023 25 4 4 3 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.