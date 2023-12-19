Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Potter County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Potter County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Potter County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Road High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Groom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randall High School at Dumas High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Dumas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bushland High School at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.