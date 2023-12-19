The injury report for the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) currently features just one player on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 from Fiserv Forum.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Spurs' most recent outing was a 146-110 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. Victor Wembanyama recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for the Spurs.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Charles Bassey C Out For Season Knee 3.3 4.0 1.1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin), Malik Beasley: Out (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSW

BSWI and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.