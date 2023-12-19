The Milwaukee Bucks (19-7) and the San Antonio Spurs (4-21) are set to match up on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama are two players to watch.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSW

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs dropped their most recent game to the Pelicans, 146-110, on Sunday. Wembanyama was their high scorer with 17 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 17 13 4 1 4 2 Julian Champagnie 15 1 1 0 2 5 Cedi Osman 14 3 0 0 0 1

Spurs vs Bucks Additional Info

Spurs Players to Watch

Wembanyama averages 19.0 points, 11.0 boards and 2.7 assists, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 28.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.

Keldon Johnson averages 17.0 points, 6.3 boards and 4.2 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

Zach Collins' numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, making 47.6% of his shots from the field and 28.6% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Spurs receive 10.4 points, 5.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game from Jeremy Sochan.

Devin Vassell's numbers for the season are 18.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Victor Wembanyama 17.3 12.1 2.7 1.7 3.2 1.2 Keldon Johnson 17.6 6.5 3.9 1.4 0.2 2.0 Devin Vassell 19.1 3.3 2.8 0.9 0.2 2.9 Jeremy Sochan 9.5 4.9 3.4 0.4 0.3 0.8 Zach Collins 9.2 5.4 3.1 0.4 0.1 0.8

