Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Upton County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Upton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buena Vista High School at Rankin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Rankin, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
