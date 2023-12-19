The UTSA Roadrunners take on the Marshall Thundering Herd in the Frisco Bowl as 8.5-point favorites on December 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 56.5.

UTSA vs. Marshall game info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas Venue: Toyota Stadium

UTSA vs. Marshall statistical matchup

UTSA Marshall 424.6 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358 (91st) 369.3 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (62nd) 174.8 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.5 (94th) 249.8 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.5 (65th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 28 (132nd) 16 (69th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (95th)

UTSA leaders

In addition to his 2,506 passing yards and 64.9% completion percentage this year, Frank Harris has tallied 18 touchdowns against eight interceptions.

Harris has been helping the offense with his legs, as he's scrambled for 323 yards (3.8 YPC) and four rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

Joshua Cephus has been an important contributor for the Roadrunners, tallying 1,047 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on 81 catches.

Robert Henry has assisted the Roadrunners' offense by running for 551 yards (45.9 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns.

Marshall leaders

On the ground, Rasheen Ali has 14 touchdowns and 1,043 yards (86.9 per game).

Ali also has 28 receptions for 213 yards and one TD.

Cam Fancher has passed for 2,162 yards (180.2 per game), completing 65.4% of his throws, with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

Also, Fancher has rushed for 276 yards and four TDs.

Jayden Harrison has 22 receptions for 278 yards (23.2 per game) and one touchdown in 12 games.

