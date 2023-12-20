The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) look to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.
  • Arizona is 8-1 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 78th.
  • The Wildcats score 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
  • Arizona is 7-1 when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide have shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Alabama has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide put up 25.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (67).
  • Alabama has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona performed worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last season, and 73.7 away.
  • At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (69).
  • Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

