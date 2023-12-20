Baylor vs. Duke: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 20
The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) are favored (by 3.5 points) to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 153.5.
Baylor vs. Duke Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-3.5
|153.5
Bears Betting Records & Stats
- Baylor has played five games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 153.5 points.
- Baylor's games this year have had a 158.0-point total on average, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, Baylor has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- Baylor came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Bears have entered four games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and won each of those games.
- Baylor has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Baylor vs. Duke Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|3
|33.3%
|81.6
|170
|66.1
|135.7
|145.3
|Baylor
|5
|62.5%
|88.4
|170
|69.6
|135.7
|149
Additional Baylor Insights & Trends
- The Bears score an average of 88.4 points per game, 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.1 points, Baylor is 5-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
Baylor vs. Duke Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|4-5-0
|4-5
|5-4-0
|Baylor
|5-3-0
|0-0
|6-2-0
Baylor vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Duke
|Baylor
|16-0
|Home Record
|14-3
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-5
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-6-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.2
|68.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.1
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-8-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
