If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Brazos County, Texas, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Allen Academy at Live Oak Classical School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 20

Waco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Memorial High School - Houston at Rudder High School