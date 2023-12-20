Capitals vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Washington Capitals (15-9-4) take on the New York Islanders (15-8-8) at Capital One Arena on Wednesday, December 20 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MNMT, with both teams fresh off a win. The Capitals defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 in a shootout in their most recent outing, while the Islanders are coming off a 3-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Capitals (-125)
|Islanders (+105)
|6
|Capitals (-1.5)
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been a moneyline favorite nine times this season, and have finished 7-2 in those games.
- Washington is 6-1 (winning 85.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -125 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Capitals' implied win probability is 55.6%.
- Washington and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 11 of 28 games this season.
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have been an underdog in 17 games this season, and won seven (41.2%).
- New York has a record of 6-8 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 48.8% chance to win.
- New York's games this season have had more than 6 goals 19 of 31 times.
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
Capitals vs. Islanders Rankings
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|67 (31st)
|Goals
|96 (16th)
|78 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|98 (16th)
|8 (32nd)
|Power Play Goals
|23 (12th)
|17 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|26 (28th)
Capitals Advanced Stats
- Washington has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 5-3-2 overall.
- Four of Washington's past 10 games went over.
- The Capitals and their opponents combined for an average of 6 goals in the past 10 games, equal to the over/under set for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Capitals have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Capitals' 2.4 average goals per game add up to 67 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- The Capitals have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 78 (2.8 per game).
- They're ranked 24th in the league with a -11 goal differential .
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York owns a 7-3-0 record against the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up over its last 10 contests.
- New York has hit the over in eight of its past 10 games.
- The Islanders and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- Over the last 10 matchups, Islanders' games have had an average of 8.4 goals, 2.7 more than their season-long average.
- The Islanders' 96 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- The Islanders have allowed 98 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their 17th-ranked goal differential is -2.
