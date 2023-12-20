The Houston Cougars (8-2) take on the Rice Owls (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

Houston vs. Rice Scoring Comparison

The Owls put up 6.3 more points per game (70) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (63.7).

When it scores more than 63.7 points, Rice is 6-2.

Houston's record is 7-0 when it gives up fewer than 70 points.

The Cougars record 80.5 points per game, 19.6 more points than the 60.9 the Owls give up.

Houston is 8-0 when scoring more than 60.9 points.

When Rice allows fewer than 80.5 points, it is 6-4.

This season the Cougars are shooting 40.6% from the field, 2.5% higher than the Owls concede.

The Owls shoot 39.2% from the field, just 0.8% higher than the Cougars allow.

Houston Leaders

Laila Blair: 14.6 PTS, 3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46)

14.6 PTS, 3 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (11-for-46) N'Yah Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45) Bria Patterson: 9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

9.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Kamryn Jones: 6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

6.5 PTS, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Maliyah Johnson: 10.3 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

