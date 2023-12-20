Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Kraken on December 20, 2023
Player props are listed for Anze Kopitar and Oliver Bjorkstrand, among others, when the Los Angeles Kings host the Seattle Kraken at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Kings vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and BSW
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Kopitar has been vital to Los Angeles this season, with 29 points in 28 games.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
Kevin Fiala has totaled 29 points (one per game), scoring six goals and adding 23 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Adrian Kempe has scored nine goals and added 18 assists through 28 games for Los Angeles.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Sharks
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Rangers
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Islanders
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|5
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)
Bjorkstrand's 26 points are important for Seattle. He has 10 goals and 16 assists in 33 games.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|4
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Vince Dunn is a key piece of the offense for Seattle with 25 total points this season. He has scored four goals and added 21 assists in 33 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Stars
|Dec. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 16
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|3
