Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Lavaca County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Lavaca County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Joseph High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 20
- Location: Shiner, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
