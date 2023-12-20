The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) will look to stop a three-game road skid when visiting the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Reed Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Prairie View A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Prairie View A&M vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Panthers score an average of 65.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 48.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 48.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-1.

Texas A&M has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Aggies put up are 5.4 more points than the Panthers allow (69.4).

Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 69.4 points.

When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 3-2.

The Aggies are making 42.6% of their shots from the field, 3.1% higher than the Panthers concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Panthers make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 9.1% higher than the Aggies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

13.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Desiree Lewis: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.2 FG% Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 50 FG%

8 PTS, 50 FG% Amauri Williams: 6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG%

6.4 PTS, 44.7 FG% Jada Roberson: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

Prairie View A&M Schedule