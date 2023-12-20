Wednesday's contest that pits the Houston Cougars (8-2) versus the Rice Owls (6-4) at Fertitta Center has a projected final score of 71-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Houston, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 20.

The Owls enter this contest following an 85-59 victory over Prairie View A&M on Saturday.

Rice vs. Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Rice vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Rice 67

Other AAC Predictions

Rice Schedule Analysis

The Owls defeated the Abilene Christian Wildcats in a 69-58 win on November 9. It was their best win of the season.

Rice has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the nation.

Rice 2023-24 Best Wins

69-58 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 161) on November 9

84-56 on the road over Texas A&M-CC (No. 185) on December 2

73-62 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 192) on November 19

70-38 at home over Houston Christian (No. 293) on November 6

85-59 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 307) on December 16

Rice Leaders

Dominique Ennis: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.0 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (23-for-68) Destiny Jackson: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

9.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Malia Fisher: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Shelby Hayes: 6.4 PTS, 42.2 FG%

6.4 PTS, 42.2 FG% Maya Bokunewicz: 9.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 42.6 3PT% (23-for-54)

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have a +91 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.1 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game, 130th in college basketball, and are allowing 60.9 per contest to rank 123rd in college basketball.

The Owls average 74.8 points per game at home, and 62.8 away.

At home Rice is giving up 60.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than it is away (62.0).

