Wednesday's contest between the Rice Owls (5-6) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-5) going head to head at Tudor Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 78-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Rice, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Tudor Fieldhouse

Rice vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Rice 78, Prairie View A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Prairie View A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: Rice (-8.0)

Rice (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 147.5

Rice is 4-6-0 against the spread, while Prairie View A&M's ATS record this season is 5-3-0. The Owls are 4-6-0 and the Panthers are 4-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls score 73.7 points per game (218th in college basketball) and allow 74.5 (268th in college basketball) for a -8 scoring differential overall.

Rice ranks 156th in the country at 37.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 more than the 36.1 its opponents average.

Rice makes 7.1 three-pointers per game (217th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 29.9% from deep while its opponents hit 33.7% from long range.

The Owls record 92.5 points per 100 possessions (239th in college basketball), while giving up 93.4 points per 100 possessions (268th in college basketball).

Rice forces 11.5 turnovers per game (234th in college basketball) while committing 11.5 (157th in college basketball action).

