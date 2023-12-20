The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-4) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Sam Houston Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Players to Watch

  • Tyon Grant-Foster: 21.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Rayshon Harrison: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gabe McGlothan: 10.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Collin Moore: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Duke Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon Players to Watch

  • Grant-Foster: 21.8 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Harrison: 15.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • McGlothan: 10.5 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Moore: 9.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Brennan: 7.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sam Houston vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG Sam Houston AVG Sam Houston Rank
80th 80.1 Points Scored 75.2 167th
127th 68.9 Points Allowed 72.7 220th
70th 35.9 Rebounds 34.2 143rd
53rd 11.1 Off. Rebounds 10.2 101st
291st 6.0 3pt Made 8.3 105th
340th 10.3 Assists 15.0 93rd
269th 13.1 Turnovers 13.7 301st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.