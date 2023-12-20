Wednesday's contest between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (6-4) and Troy Trojans (1-7) at F&M Bank Arena has a projected final score of 79-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored SFA, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:30 PM ET on December 20.

In their last time out, the Ladyjacks lost 72-47 to Middle Tennessee on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SFA vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SFA vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 79, Troy 69

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Schedule Analysis

On November 25 against the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 89) in our computer rankings, the Ladyjacks claimed their signature win of the season, a 67-56 victory at home.

The Ladyjacks have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SFA 2023-24 Best Wins

67-56 at home over Rice (No. 89) on November 25

76-71 at home over Portland (No. 101) on December 7

89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 163) on December 2

80-67 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 240) on November 29

73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 339) on November 22

SFA Leaders

Kurstyn Harden: 17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG%

17.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.2 STL, 55.7 FG% Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

12.5 PTS, 3.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Destini Lombard: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (10-for-38) Zoe Nelson: 6.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25)

6.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 12 3PT% (3-for-25) Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.3 PTS, 36 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

SFA Performance Insights

The Ladyjacks are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +67 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.5 points per game (69th in college basketball) and allow 68.8 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

The Ladyjacks post 81 points per game in home games, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 13.7 points per contest.

Defensively SFA has been worse in home games this season, surrendering 69.5 points per game, compared to 67.8 on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.