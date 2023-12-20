The St. John's Red Storm (7-3, 0-0 Big East) are home in Big East play versus the Xavier Musketeers (6-5, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

St. John's vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. John's Stats Insights

  • This season, the Red Storm have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have knocked down.
  • St. John's has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 64th.
  • The 80 points per game the Red Storm put up are 10.1 more points than the Musketeers allow (69.9).
  • St. John's has a 6-3 record when scoring more than 69.9 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of the Red Storm have averaged.
  • This season, Xavier has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.5% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 64th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Storm sit at second.
  • The Musketeers score 6.9 more points per game (76.3) than the Red Storm allow (69.4).
  • Xavier has a 6-3 record when allowing fewer than 80 points.

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • St. John's scored 77.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.6 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of two points per contest.
  • At home, the Red Storm surrendered 12.8 fewer points per game (70) than when playing on the road (82.8).
  • When playing at home, St. John's sunk 1.2 more threes per game (6.3) than in away games (5.1). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to in road games (30.4%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than away (80.5).
  • The Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game at home last season, and 77.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more trifectas on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (40.5%) than at home (38%).

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Sacred Heart W 85-50 Carnesecca Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati W 84-79 Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall - Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

