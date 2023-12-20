The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-5) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (10-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Scoring Comparison

The Panthers put up an average of 65.1 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 48.7 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Prairie View A&M has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 48.7 points.

Texas A&M has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.1 points.

The Aggies record 5.4 more points per game (74.8) than the Panthers give up (69.4).

Texas A&M is 7-0 when scoring more than 69.4 points.

When Prairie View A&M allows fewer than 74.8 points, it is 3-2.

This season the Aggies are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers shoot 40.8% from the field, just 9.1% higher than the Aggies allow.

Texas A&M Leaders

Lauren Ware: 10.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 BLK, 47.7 FG%

10.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.7 BLK, 47.7 FG% Aicha Coulibaly: 11.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

11.6 PTS, 2.3 STL, 54.9 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Janiah Barker: 13.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

13.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27) Endyia Rogers: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (20-for-53) Sahara Jones: 6.5 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Texas A&M Schedule