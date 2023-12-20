The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-9) will try to turn around a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Texas Longhorns (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at UTRGV Fieldhouse. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Texas Scoring Comparison

The Longhorns put up 22.0 more points per game (91.6) than the Vaqueros allow (69.6).

Texas has put together an 11-0 record in games it scores more than 69.6 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley's record is 0-8 when it allows fewer than 91.6 points.

The Vaqueros put up only 2.1 more points per game (57.0) than the Longhorns allow (54.9).

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 0-5 record when scoring more than 54.9 points.

Texas has a 5-0 record when allowing fewer than 57.0 points.

The Vaqueros are making 33.5% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Longhorns concede to opponents (39.5%).

The Longhorns make 51.5% of their shots from the field, 9.2% higher than the Vaqueros' defensive field-goal percentage.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

10.0 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 STL, 33.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Iyana Dorsey: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.5 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 41.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45) Mele Kailahi: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule