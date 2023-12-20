The UTEP Miners (6-5) face the Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. The matchup airs on YouTube.

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: YouTube

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 41.1% the Spartans allow to opponents.

In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.

The Miners are the 168th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 237th.

The Miners score 78.9 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 66.8 the Spartans give up.

UTEP has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 66.8 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively UTEP performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game in road games.

The Miners gave up 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.7 when playing on the road.

UTEP averaged 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.1 fewer threes and 2.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (4.9, 30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule