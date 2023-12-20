The UTEP Miners (6-3) will play the Norfolk State Spartans (6-3) at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UTEP Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UTEP Players to Watch

Tae Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zid Powell: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Otis Frazier III: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Calvin Solomon: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Corey Camper Jr.: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Hardy: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK Powell: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Frazier: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Camper: 8.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UTEP vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

UTEP Rank UTEP AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 57th 81.9 Points Scored 75.4 160th 112th 68.1 Points Allowed 66.8 83rd 115th 34.8 Rebounds 31.4 259th 91st 10.4 Off. Rebounds 10.3 93rd 310th 5.7 3pt Made 6.4 264th 24th 17.6 Assists 12.3 248th 301st 13.7 Turnovers 10.3 67th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.