Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) and Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 82-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arkansas, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 82, Abilene Christian 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-12.7)

Arkansas (-12.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.1

Arkansas has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Abilene Christian is 4-6-0. Both the Razorbacks and the Wildcats are 8-2-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Abilene Christian Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 76 points per game (161st in college basketball) while giving up 74.5 per outing (268th in college basketball).

Abilene Christian is 284th in the country at 33.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.7 fewer than the 37.5 its opponents average.

Abilene Christian knocks down 5.7 three-pointers per game (319th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (184th in college basketball), compared to the 6.4 its opponents make, shooting 33% from deep.

Abilene Christian has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.9 per game (323rd in college basketball) while forcing 15.6 (22nd in college basketball).

