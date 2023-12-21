How to Watch Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- TV: SECN
Abilene Christian Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
- Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
- The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 260th.
- The Wildcats' 76.0 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks give up.
- Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.
Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Abilene Christian put up more points at home (81.3 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
- At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.2.
- Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).
Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Northern Arizona
|L 78-76
|Teague Center
|12/10/2023
|Howard Payne
|W 120-69
|Teague Center
|12/17/2023
|UTEP
|W 88-82
|Teague Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Arkansas
|-
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Teague Center
