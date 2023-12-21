The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Abilene Christian Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks have averaged.
  • Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.0% from the field.
  • The Razorbacks are the rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats rank 260th.
  • The Wildcats' 76.0 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks give up.
  • Abilene Christian has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Abilene Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Abilene Christian put up more points at home (81.3 per game) than away (71.5) last season.
  • At home, the Wildcats gave up 64.0 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 78.2.
  • Abilene Christian sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (36.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Northern Arizona L 78-76 Teague Center
12/10/2023 Howard Payne W 120-69 Teague Center
12/17/2023 UTEP W 88-82 Teague Center
12/21/2023 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
12/30/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 UT Rio Grande Valley - Teague Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.