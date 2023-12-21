The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3) play the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-6) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on SEC Network.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Abilene Christian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Abilene Christian Players to Watch

  • Airion Simmons: 14.1 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ali Abdou Dibba: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Jack Madden: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Cameron Steele: 6.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Kavion McClain: 5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Trevon Brazile: 11.3 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Khalif Battle: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Davonte Davis: 7.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chandler Lawson: 5.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Abilene Christian AVG Abilene Christian Rank
47th 82.4 Points Scored 69.8 280th
293rd 76.1 Points Allowed 74.2 254th
147th 34.1 Rebounds 28.1 343rd
245th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 7.7 284th
202nd 7.2 3pt Made 5.4 327th
258th 12.2 Assists 11.4 292nd
123rd 11.2 Turnovers 12.6 237th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.