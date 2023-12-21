The Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4) host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) after winning three home games in a row. The Razorbacks are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The matchup's point total is set at 148.5.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arkansas -14.5 148.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 148.5 points.

Abilene Christian's games this year have had a 150.5-point total on average, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Abilene Christian has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Abilene Christian has been victorious in three of the seven contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Wildcats have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Abilene Christian has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arkansas 9 90% 80.1 156.1 75.5 150 148.9 Abilene Christian 6 60% 76 156.1 74.5 150 141.1

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats' 76 points per game are just 0.5 more points than the 75.5 the Razorbacks give up to opponents.

Abilene Christian has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-1 overall record in games it scores more than 75.5 points.

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arkansas 3-7-0 1-4 8-2-0 Abilene Christian 4-6-0 0-0 8-2-0

Abilene Christian vs. Arkansas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arkansas Abilene Christian 13-3 Home Record 9-5 2-8 Away Record 4-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

