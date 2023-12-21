Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Archer County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Archer City High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Archer City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
