How to Watch the Baylor vs. South Florida Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Baylor vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison
- The Bears' 85.8 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 58.1 the Bulls give up.
- Baylor has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.
- South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.
- The Bulls score 13.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Bears allow (53.4).
- South Florida is 8-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
- Baylor is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
- The Bulls shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears allow defensively.
- The Bears' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.1 higher than the Bulls have conceded.
Baylor Leaders
- Dre'Una Edwards: 12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
- Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
- Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%
- Bella Fontleroy: 10.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
Baylor Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/14/2023
|Delaware State
|W 99-37
|Ferrell Center
|12/16/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 75-57
|Frost Bank Center
|12/20/2023
|Providence
|W 61-36
|Massimino Court
|12/21/2023
|South Florida
|-
|Massimino Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/3/2024
|TCU
|-
|Ferrell Center
