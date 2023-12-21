The Baylor Bears (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game winning streak when visiting the South Florida Bulls (8-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Massimino Court. This matchup is at 3:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Massimino Court in West Palm Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Baylor vs. South Florida Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears' 85.8 points per game are 27.7 more points than the 58.1 the Bulls give up.
  • Baylor has put together a 10-0 record in games it scores more than 58.1 points.
  • South Florida is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 85.8 points.
  • The Bulls score 13.4 more points per game (66.8) than the Bears allow (53.4).
  • South Florida is 8-1 when scoring more than 53.4 points.
  • Baylor is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 66.8 points.
  • The Bulls shoot 40.2% from the field, 4.1% higher than the Bears allow defensively.
  • The Bears' 47.6 shooting percentage from the field is 11.1 higher than the Bulls have conceded.

Baylor Leaders

  • Dre'Una Edwards: 12.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)
  • Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40.4 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (26-for-62)
  • Aijha Blackwell: 10.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 STL, 43.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
  • Darianna Littlepage-Buggs: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 50.0 FG%
  • Bella Fontleroy: 10.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/14/2023 Delaware State W 99-37 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Miami (FL) W 75-57 Frost Bank Center
12/20/2023 Providence W 61-36 Massimino Court
12/21/2023 South Florida - Massimino Court
12/30/2023 @ Texas - Moody Center
1/3/2024 TCU - Ferrell Center

