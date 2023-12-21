Devin Vassell and his San Antonio Spurs teammates will match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Vassell, in his last showing, had 17 points in a 132-119 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a bet on Vassell's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.2 18.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 3.2 Assists 3.5 2.8 2.9 PRA -- 24.4 24.5 PR -- 21.6 21.6 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.7



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Bulls

Vassell is responsible for taking 12.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.2 per game.

Vassell is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Vassell's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 99.4 possessions per game, while his Spurs rank 16th in possessions per game with 105.8.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Bulls are the 13th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Bulls are the 22nd-ranked team in the league, conceding 44.9 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bulls are ranked 25th in the league, conceding 27.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Bulls are 28th in the league, allowing 14.3 makes per game.

Devin Vassell vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/8/2023 34 11 2 5 1 0 1

