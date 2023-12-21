The Texas State Bobcats (6-5) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 3 Houston Cougars (11-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 as 27.5-point underdogs. The Cougars have won 11 games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 125.5 points.

Houston vs. Texas State Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -27.5 125.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have gone over 125.5 combined points in five of 10 games this season.

The average total in Houston's contests this year is 127, 1.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars have a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Houston's .600 ATS win percentage (6-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Texas State's .556 mark (5-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Houston vs. Texas State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 125.5 % of Games Over 125.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 5 50% 75.8 148.8 51.2 119.7 134.3 Texas State 8 88.9% 73 148.8 68.5 119.7 136.9

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

The 75.8 points per game the Cougars put up are 7.3 more points than the Bobcats give up (68.5).

Houston has a 6-2 record against the spread and a 9-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.5 points.

Houston vs. Texas State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 27.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 6-4-0 3-2 2-8-0 Texas State 5-4-0 0-0 4-5-0

Houston vs. Texas State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston Texas State 16-2 Home Record 4-10 11-0 Away Record 7-7 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.1 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.9 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

