Thursday's contest features the UIC Flames (7-4) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-7) clashing at Credit Union 1 Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 81-63 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Credit Union 1 Arena

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 81, Incarnate Word 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Incarnate Word vs. UIC

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-17.3)

UIC (-17.3) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

UIC has gone 7-2-0 against the spread, while Incarnate Word's ATS record this season is 4-5-0. The Flames have hit the over in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over five times.

Incarnate Word Performance Insights

The Cardinals are being outscored by 3.5 points per game, with a -35 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.7 points per game (172nd in college basketball), and allow 79.2 per contest (335th in college basketball).

Incarnate Word ranks 177th in the country at 36.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 37.7 its opponents average.

Incarnate Word connects on 1.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.1.

Incarnate Word has come up short in the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 15.2 (351st in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (268th in college basketball).

