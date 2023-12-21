The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-5) play the UIC Flames (5-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Game Information

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

  • Toby Okani: 12.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 16.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Christian Jones: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Filip: 8.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Steven Clay: 7.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UIC Players to Watch

Incarnate Word vs. UIC Stat Comparison

UIC Rank UIC AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank
183rd 74.4 Points Scored 78.1 121st
25th 62.6 Points Allowed 79.5 329th
179th 33.3 Rebounds 35.5 87th
250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 10.4 91st
54th 9.1 3pt Made 8.4 98th
103rd 14.8 Assists 13.0 201st
288th 13.4 Turnovers 15.8 356th

